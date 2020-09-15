St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 6,840 positive cases, 123 deaths as of Sept. 14

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, September 14, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

6,840 cumulative positive cases*

1,037 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

855 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

681 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

19 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

54 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

873 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

847 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

699 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

415 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

68 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

2 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

15 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

1,155 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

11 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

Positive cases by date:

86 cases on Friday, Sept. 11

85 cases on Saturday, Sept. 12

45 cases on Sunday, Sept. 13

133 cases as of 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14

Additional information:

89,665 total negative test results

114 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Over the weekend, the St. Charles County Department of Public Health was notified of 10 COVID-19 deaths that occurred from May 11 through September 4, 2020. These deaths were reported after delays in notification across several systems, but they are not indicative of a spike in local mortality. This increases the number of reported COVID-19 deaths in St. Charles County to 123:

#114 – a male in his 70’s

#115 – a female in her 80’s

#116 – a male in his 90’s

#117 – a female in her 80’s

#118 – a female in her 60’s

#119 – a male in his 70’s

#120 – a male in his 50’s

#121 – a female in her 70’s

#122 – a female in her 80’s

#123 – a female in her 50’s

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.