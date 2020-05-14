St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 681 positive tests, 50 deaths as of May 13

(As of 3:50 p.m., May 13)



St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

502 persons being quarantined

1,648 persons who have completed quarantine period

3 tests pending at the Missouri State Laboratory*

681 positive tests*

50 COVID-19 deaths

*Tests are being performed at both the Missouri State Laboratory and through private testing laboratories. The number of negative and pending tests is reported to the Department of Public Health by the Missouri State Laboratory only; private labs do not report pending or negative tests to the health department.