St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 6,570 positive cases, 114 deaths as of Sept. 11

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 11, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

6,570 cumulative positive cases*

994 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

823 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

663 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

19 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

53 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

843 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

810 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

680 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

415 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

67 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

2 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

15 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

1,106 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

11 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

994 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301 823 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303 663 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304 19 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332 53 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341 843 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366 810 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385 680 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368 415 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367 67 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348 2 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357 15 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373 1,106 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376 11 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386 1 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date:

47 cases on Monday, Sept. 7

93 cases on Tuesday, Sept. 8

70 cases on Wednesday, Sept. 9

84 cases on Thursday, Sept. 10

86 cases as of 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11

Additional information:

89,665 total negative test results

114 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.