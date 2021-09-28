St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 653 total confirmed deaths as of Sept. 27

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.
Information about the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination news, and links for vaccination registrations can be found here.
As of this update at 8 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021, the Department of Public Health reports the following:
- 45,371 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County
- 13,635 probable cases
- 5 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days
- 50.1 percent of St. Charles County residents have completed a vaccination regimen
- 54.6 percent of residents have initiated vaccination
Confirmed cases from the past week:
- 91 cases on Tuesday, September 21
- 67 cases on Wednesday, September 22
- 71 cases on Thursday, September 23
- 56 cases on Friday, September 24
- 110 cases on Saturday, September 25
- 94 cases on Sunday, September 26
- 107 cases as of 8 p.m. on Monday, September 27
Additional information:
- 483,003 total negative test results
- 81 persons currently hospitalized
- 653 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths
- 41 suspected COVID-19 deaths
*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.
More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.
