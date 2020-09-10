St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 6,393 positive cases, 113 deaths as of Sept. 9

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

6,393 cumulative positive cases*

973 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

795 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

644 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

19 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

50 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

816 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

781 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

666 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

396 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

65 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

2 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

15 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

1,074 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

10 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

Positive cases by date:

37 cases on Saturday, Sept. 5

54 cases on Sunday, Sept. 6

51 cases on Monday, Sept. 7

93 cases on Tuesday, Sept. 8

63 cases as of 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9

Additional information:

89,665 total negative test results

113 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Yesterday, Sept. 8, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of the 113th COVID-19 related death involving a St. Charles County resident – a male in his 70s.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.