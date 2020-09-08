St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 6,319 positive cases, 113 deaths as of Sept. 8

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.
As of this update at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, the Department of Public Health reports the following:
- 6,319 cumulative positive cases*
962 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301
783 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303
635 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304
18 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332
49 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341
808 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366
771 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385
663 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368
396 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367
65 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348
2 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357
15 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373
1,066 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376
10 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386
- 8 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days
Positive cases by date:
- 73 cases on Friday, Sept. 4
- 35 cases on Saturday, Sept. 5
- 54 cases on Sunday, Sept. 6
- 50 cases on Monday, Sept. 7
- 91 cases as of 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8
Additional information:
- 87,862 total negative test results
- 113 total COVID-19 deaths
*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.
More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.
