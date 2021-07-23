St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 601 deaths; 185 percent increase in cases

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

Information about the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination news, and links for vaccination registrations can be found here.

As of this update at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

38,856 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

10,993 probable cases

185 percent increase in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days 43.6 percent of St. Charles County residents have completed a vaccination regimen

48 percent of residents have initiated vaccination

Confirmed cases from the past week:

38 cases on Saturday, July 17

42 cases on Sunday, July 18

33 cases on Monday, July 19

47 cases on Tuesday, July 20

47 cases on Wednesday, July 21

32 cases on Thursday, July 22

68 cases as of 5 p.m. on Friday, July 23

Additional information:

404,347 total negative test results

26 persons currently hospitalized

601 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

31 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.