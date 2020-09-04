St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 5,976 positive cases, 112 deaths as of Sept. 3

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

5,976 cumulative positive cases*

920 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

739 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

599 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

16 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

45 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

773 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

708 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

616 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

376 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

62 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

2 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

13 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

1,022 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

10 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

Positive cases by date:

70 cases on Monday, August 31

72 cases on Tuesday, September 1

70 cases on Wednesday, September 2

66 cases as of 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, September 3

Additional information:

85,830 total negative test results

112 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Yesterday, Sept 1, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of four COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents – increasing the number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 112:

#109 – a female in her 90s

#110 – a male in his 70s

#111 – a female in her 60s

#112 – a female in her 60s

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.