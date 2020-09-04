St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 5,976 positive cases, 112 deaths as of Sept. 3

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.
As of this update at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, the Department of Public Health reports the following:
- 5,976 cumulative positive cases*
920 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301
739 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303
599 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304
16 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332
45 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341
773 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366
708 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385
616 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368
376 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367
62 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348
2 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357
13 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373
1,022 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376
10 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386
- 1 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days
Positive cases by date:
- 70 cases on Monday, August 31
- 72 cases on Tuesday, September 1
- 70 cases on Wednesday, September 2
- 66 cases as of 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, September 3
Additional information:
- 85,830 total negative test results
- 112 total COVID-19 deaths
*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.
Yesterday, Sept 1, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of four COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents – increasing the number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 112:
#109 – a female in her 90s
#110 – a male in his 70s
#111 – a female in her 60s
#112 – a female in her 60s
More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.
