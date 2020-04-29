St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 587 positive tests, 34 deaths as of April 28

(As of 4 p.m., April 28)



St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

Additional Help and Available Resources

To help St. Charles County residents and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, a web page offers links and phone numbers for organizations offering assistance. St. Charles County also operates a COVID-19 Information Hotline (636-949-1899) that is answered from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily.

As of this update, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

685 persons being quarantined

1,096 persons who have completed quarantine period

2 tests pending at the Missouri State Laboratory*

78 negative tests*

587 positive tests*

34 COVID-19 deaths

The Department of Public Health was notified today of the 33 rd and 34th reported COVID-19 deaths involving St. Charles County residents — a female in her 50s and a female in her 70s.

*Tests are being performed at both the Missouri State Laboratory and through private testing laboratories. The number of negative and pending tests is reported to the Department of Public Health by the Missouri State Laboratory only; private labs do not report pending or negative tests to the health department.