St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 5,843 positive cases, 112 deaths

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

5,843 cumulative positive cases*

909 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

725 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

587 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

16 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

44 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

748 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

688 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

613 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

368 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

60 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

2 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

12 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

996 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

10 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

40 percent increase in positive cases over 14 days

Positive cases by date:

66 cases on Friday, August 28

69 cases on Saturday, August 29

45 cases on Sunday, August 30

73 cases on Monday, August 31

73 cases as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1

Additional information:

80,108 total negative test results

112 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.