St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 5,843 positive cases, 112 deaths

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness.
As of this update at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, the Department of Public Health reports the following:
- 5,843 cumulative positive cases*
909 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301
725 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303
587 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304
16 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332
44 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341
748 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366
688 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385
613 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368
368 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367
60 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348
2 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357
12 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373
996 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376
10 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386
- 40 percent increase in positive cases over 14 days
Positive cases by date:
- 66 cases on Friday, August 28
- 69 cases on Saturday, August 29
- 45 cases on Sunday, August 30
- 73 cases on Monday, August 31
- 73 cases as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1
Additional information:
- 80,108 total negative test results
- 112 total COVID-19 deaths
*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.
More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.
