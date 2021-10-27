St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 58.1 percent of residents have initiated vaccination

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

Information about the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination news, and links for vaccination registrations can be found here.

As of this update at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

47,318 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

14,389 probable cases

27 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days 53.7 percent of St. Charles County residents have completed a vaccination regimen

58.1 percent of residents have initiated vaccination

Confirmed cases from the past week:

55 cases on Thursday, October 21

33 cases on Friday, October 22

58 cases on Saturday, October 23

49 cases on Sunday, October 24

53 cases on Monday, October 25

49 cases on Tuesday, October 26

36 cases as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27

Additional information:

86 persons currently hospitalized

685 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

36 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.