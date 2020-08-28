St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 5,491 positive cases, 108 deaths as of August 27

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

5,491 cumulative positive cases*

863 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

694 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

541 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

14 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

37 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

706 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

639 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

577 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

350 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

58 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

1 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

10 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

934 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

10 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

863 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301 694 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303 541 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304 14 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332 37 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341 706 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366 639 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385 577 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368 350 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367 58 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348 1 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357 10 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373 934 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376 10 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386 29 percent increase in positive cases over 14 days

Positive cases by date:

107 cases on Monday, August 24

50 cases on Tuesday, August 25

96 cases on Wednesday, August 26

60 cases as of 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 27

Additional information:

80,108 total negative test results

108 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Yesterday, Aug. 26, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of the 107th and 108th COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents: a female in her 70s and a male in his 60s.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.