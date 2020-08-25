St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 5,296 positive cases, 106 deaths as of August 24

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 8:50 p.m. on Monday, August 24, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

5,296 cumulative positive cases*

689 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

618 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

553 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

341 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

57 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

Positive cases by date:

61 cases on Saturday, August 22

40 cases on Sunday, August 23

117 cases as of 10 p.m. on Monday, August 24

Additional information:

76,057 total negative test results

106 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.