St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 5,079 positive cases, 105 deaths as of August 21

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 8:50 p.m. on Friday, August 21, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

5,079 cumulative positive cases*

660 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

571 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

523 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

333 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

53 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

Positive cases by date:

207 cases on Monday, August 17

146 cases on Tuesday, August 18

46 cases on Wednesday, August 19

80 cases on Thursday, August 20

40 cases as of 8:30 p.m. on Friday, August 21

Additional information:

76,057 total negative test results

105 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.