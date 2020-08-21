St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 5,052 positive cases, 105 deaths as of August 20

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

5,052 cumulative positive cases*

650 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

569 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

523 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

334 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

54 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

208 cases on Monday, August 17

152 cases on Tuesday, August 18

46 cases on Wednesday, August 19

85 cases as of 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, August 20

69,388 total negative test results

105 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.