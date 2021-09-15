St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 49 percent of residents have completed vaccination

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

Information about the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination news, and links for vaccination registrations can be found here.

As of this update at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

44,161 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

13,249 probable cases

9 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days 49 percent of St. Charles County residents have completed a vaccination regimen

53.9 percent of residents have initiated vaccination

Confirmed cases from the past week:

101 cases on Wednesday, September 8

40 cases on Thursday, September 9

77 cases on Friday, September 10

42 cases on Saturday, September 11

144 cases on Sunday, September 12

134 cases on Monday, September 13

110 cases as of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14

Additional information:

53,171 total negative test results

70 persons currently hospitalized

643 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

35 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.