St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 47.1 percent of residents have completed vaccination

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

Information about the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination news, and links for vaccination registrations can be found here.

As of this update at 6:30 p.m.. on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

42,010 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

12,470 probable cases

6 percent increase in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days 47.1 percent of St. Charles County residents have completed a vaccination regimen

52.4 percent of residents have initiated vaccination

Confirmed cases from the past week:

124 cases on Wednesday, August 18

79 cases on Thursday, August 19

62 cases on Friday, August 20

110 cases on Saturday, August 21

92 cases on Sunday, August 22

121 cases on Monday, August 23

121 cases as of 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24

Additional information:

426,181 total negative test results

69 persons currently hospitalized

624 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

42 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.