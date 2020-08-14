St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 4,449 positive cases, 104 deaths as of August 13

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

4,449 cumulative positive cases*

22 percent decrease in positive cases over 14 days

57 cases on Monday, August 10

82 cases on Tuesday, August 11

51 cases on Wednesday, August 12

125 cases as of 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 13

68,405 total negative test results

104 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.