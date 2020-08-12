St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 4,258 positive cases, 104 deaths as of August 11

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

4,258 cumulative positive cases*

27 percent decrease in positive cases over 14 days

48 cases on Saturday, August 8

27 cases on Sunday, August 9

55 cases on Monday, August 10

74 cases as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11

67,187 total negative test results

104 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

The Department of Public Health was notified today (8/11/20) of the 104rd COVID-19 related death involving a St. Charles County resident – a female in her 60s.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.