Print Friendly, PDF & Email

St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 4,258 positive cases, 104 deaths as of August 11

Aug. 11, 2020 8:42 PM Government, Health, St. Charles County 0

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

  • 4,258 cumulative positive cases*
  • 27 percent decrease in positive cases over 14 days

  • 48 cases on Saturday, August 8
  • 27 cases on Sunday, August 9
  • 55 cases on Monday, August 10
  • 74 cases as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11
  • 67,187 total negative test results
  • 104 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID).  Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

The Department of Public Health was notified today (8/11/20) of the 104rd COVID-19 related death involving a St. Charles County resident – a female in her 60s.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.