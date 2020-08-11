St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 4,168 positive tests, 103 deaths as of August 10

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7 p.m. on Monday, August 10, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

4,168 cumulative positive test results*

20 percent decrease in positive cases over 14 days

47 cases on Saturday, August 8

21 cases on Sunday, August 9

50 cases as of 7 p.m. on Monday, August 10

66,854 total negative test results

103 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

The Department of Public Health was notified yesterday (8/9/20) of the 103rd COVID-19 related death involving a St. Charles County resident – a male in his 70s.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.