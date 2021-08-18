St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 41,227 confirmed cases; 614 deaths as of Aug. 18

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

Information about the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination news, and links for vaccination registrations can be found here.

As of this update at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

41,227 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

12,253 probable cases

51 percent increase in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days 46 percent of St. Charles County residents have completed a vaccination regimen

51.4 percent of residents have initiated vaccination

Confirmed cases from the past week:

101 cases on Wednesday, August 11

66 cases on Thursday, August 12

69 cases on Friday, August 13

99 cases on Saturday, August 14

110 cases on Sunday, August 15

131 cases on Monday, August 16

82 cases on Tuesday, August 17

Additional information:

426,181 total negative test results

59 persons currently hospitalized

614 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

41 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.