St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 401 positive tests, 16 deaths as of April 14

As of 5 p.m., April 14

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Staff is also connecting with community partners in health care, education, businesses, community services and other areas to provide support to those organizations and the clients they serve.

St. Charles County has launched an online dashboard with updated information on COVID-19 cases in the county, including a Zip Code map and breakouts listing cases by date reported, age, gender and race.

As of this update, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

509 persons being monitored

826 persons who have completed monitoring period

4 tests pending at the Missouri State Laboratory*

53 negative tests*

401 positive tests*

16 COVID-19 deaths

The Department of Public Health was notified today of the 15th and 16th reported COVID-19 deaths involving St. Charles County residents — both were females in their 80s.

*Tests are being performed at both the Missouri State Laboratory and through private testing laboratories. The number of negative and pending tests is reported to the Department of Public Health by the Missouri State Laboratory only; private labs do not report pending or negative tests to the health department.