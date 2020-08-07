St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 3,978 positive tests, 101 deaths as of August 6

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

3,978 cumulative positive test results*

6 percent decrease in positive cases over 14 days

54 cases reported on Monday, August 3

93 cases reported on Tuesday, August 4

69 cases reported on Wednesday, August 5

53 cases reported as of 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 6

63,806 total negative test results

101 COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

The Department of Public Health was notified today (8/6/20) of the 101st COVID-19 related death involving a St. Charles County resident – a female in her 90s.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.