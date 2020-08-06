St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 3,921 positive tests, 100 deaths as of August 5

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

3,921 cumulative positive test results*

54 cases reported on Monday, August 3

92 cases reported on Tuesday, August 4

No numbers are available for Wednesday, August 5 due to problems with the county’s dashboard

63,075 total negative test results

100 COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

CORRECTION – Information on St. Charles County’s reported death #97 was not accurate. This individual was a female in her 60s, not in her 80s as previously reported on August 3.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.