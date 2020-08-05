Print Friendly, PDF & Email

St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 3,857 positive tests, 100 deaths as of August 4

Aug. 4, 2020 9:02 PM Government, Health, St. Charles County 0
File photo

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

  • 3,857 cumulative positive test results*
  • 44 cases reported on Saturday, August 1
  • 98 cases reported on Sunday, August 2
  • 54 cases reported on Monday, August 3
  • 92 cases reported on Tuesday, August 4 as of 8:45 p.m.
  • 62,217 total negative test results
  • 100 COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID).  Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Today (8/4), the Department of Public Health was notified of the 100th reported COVID-19 related death involving a St. Charles County resident – a female in her 90s. Yesterday (8/3), the Department reported the notification of COVID-19 related death #99, but information on the individual was not available at the time of the afternoon update. This individual was a female in her 90s.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.