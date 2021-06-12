St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 37,662 confirmed cases; 158,122 residents completely vaccinated

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

Information about the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination news, and links for vaccination registrations can be found here.

As of this update at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

37,662 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

10,193 probable cases

28 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days 158,122 St. Charles County residents have completed vaccination regimen

Confirmed cases from the past week:

6 cases on Saturday, June 5

7 cases on Sunday, June 6

13 cases on Monday, June 7

17 cases on Tuesday, June 8

16 cases on Wednesday, June 9

6 cases on Thursday, June 10

7 cases as of 8 p.m. on Friday, June 11

Additional information:

382,383 total negative test results

85 persons currently hospitalized

562 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

53 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.