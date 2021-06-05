St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 37,637 confirmed cases; 152,479 vaccination regimen completed

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

Information about the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination news, and links for vaccination registrations can be found here.

As of this update at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

37,637 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

10,141 probable cases

46 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days 152,479 St. Charles County residents have completed vaccination regimen

Confirmed cases from the past week:

11 cases on Saturday, May 29

8 cases on Sunday, May 30

14 cases on Monday, May 31

10 cases on Tuesday, June 1

13 cases on Wednesday, June 2

6 cases on Thursday, June 3

6 cases on Friday, June 4

Additional information:

378,670 total negative test results

80 persons currently hospitalized

550 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

53 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.