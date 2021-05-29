St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 37,570 confirmed cases; 148,813 residents fully vaccinated

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

Information about the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination news, and links for vaccination registrations can be found here.

As of this update at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

37,570 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

10,063 probable cases

43 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days 148,813 St. Charles County residents have completed vaccination regimen

Confirmed cases from the past week:

10 cases on Saturday, May 22

12 cases on Sunday, May 23

6 cases on Monday, May 4

12 cases on Tuesday, May 25

11 cases on Wednesday, May 26

4 cases on Thursday, May 27

5 cases as of 7 p.m. on Friday, May 28

Additional information:

374,877 total negative test results

78 persons currently hospitalized

540 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

36 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.