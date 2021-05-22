St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 37,481 confirmed cases; 510 deaths as of May 21, 2021

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

Information about the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination news, and links for vaccination registrations can be found here.

As of this update at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

37,481 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

9,971 probable cases

26 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days 312,775 doses of COVID vaccine administered by all providers to St. Charles County residents (172,742 first doses; 146,561 regimen completed)

Confirmed cases from the past week:

23 cases on Saturday, May 15

18 cases on Sunday, May 16

13 cases on Monday, May 17

16 cases on Tuesday, May 18

25 cases on Wednesday, May 19

8 cases on Thursday, May 20

8 cases as of 8 p.m. on Friday, May 21

Additional information:

370,105 total negative test results

74 persons currently hospitalized

510 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

39 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.