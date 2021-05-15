St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 37,386 confirmed cases, 501 deaths as of May 14

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

Information about the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination news, and links for vaccination registrations can be found here.

As of this update at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

37,386 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

9,855 probable cases

7 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days 297,779 doses of COVID vaccine administered by all providers to St. Charles County residents (165,637 first doses; 138,178 regimen completed)

Confirmed cases from the past week:

24 on Saturday, May 8

24 on Sunday, May 9

16 on Monday, May 10

23 on Tuesday, May 11

14 on Wednesday, May 12

9 on Thursday, May 13

12 as of 8 p.m. on Friday, May 14

Additional information:

365,255 total negative test results

76 persons currently hospitalized

501 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

51 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.