St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 37,328 confirmed cases, 485 deaths as of May 10, 2021

May. 10, 2021 8:28 PM Government, Health, St. Charles County 0

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

Information about the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination news, and links for vaccination registrations can be found here.

As of this update at 8 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

  • 37,328 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County
  • 9,792 probable cases
  • 12 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days
  • 289,792 doses of COVID vaccine administered by all providers to St. Charles County residents (163,862 first doses; 131,742 regimen completed)

Confirmed cases from the past week:

  • 26 cases on Tuesday, May 4
  • 20 cases on Wednesday, May 5
  • 16 cases on Thursday, May 6
  • 6 cases on Friday, May 7
  • 24 on Saturday, May 8
  • 24 on Sunday, May 9
  • 14 on Monday, May 10

Additional information:

  • 360,371 total negative test results
  • 80 persons currently hospitalized
  • 485 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths
  • 62 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID).  Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

On Friday, May 7, 2021, the Department of Public Health was notified of three (3) COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID deaths in the county 485. These deaths occurred between Feb. 15, 2021 and May 2, 2021:

  • A female in her 90s
  • A female in her 80
  • A male in his 80s

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.

