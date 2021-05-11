St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 37,328 confirmed cases, 485 deaths as of May 10, 2021

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.
Information about the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination news, and links for vaccination registrations can be found here.
As of this update at 8 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:
- 37,328 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County
- 9,792 probable cases
- 12 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days
- 289,792 doses of COVID vaccine administered by all providers to St. Charles County residents (163,862 first doses; 131,742 regimen completed)
Confirmed cases from the past week:
- 26 cases on Tuesday, May 4
- 20 cases on Wednesday, May 5
- 16 cases on Thursday, May 6
- 6 cases on Friday, May 7
- 24 on Saturday, May 8
- 24 on Sunday, May 9
- 14 on Monday, May 10
Additional information:
- 360,371 total negative test results
- 80 persons currently hospitalized
- 485 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths
- 62 suspected COVID-19 deaths
*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.
On Friday, May 7, 2021, the Department of Public Health was notified of three (3) COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID deaths in the county 485. These deaths occurred between Feb. 15, 2021 and May 2, 2021:
- A female in her 90s
- A female in her 80
- A male in his 80s
More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.
