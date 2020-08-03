St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 3,702 positive tests, 99 deaths as of August 3

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, August 3, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

3,702 cumulative positive test results*

44 cases reported on Saturday, August 1

90 cases reported on Sunday, August 2

13 cases reported on Monday, August 3 as of 6:45 p.m.

58,242 total negative test results

99 COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Since the last update, the Department of Public Health has been notified of three reported COVID-19 deaths involving St. Charles County residents – increasing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 99:

#97 – a female in her 80s, reported on 8/2/20

#98 – a female in her 70s, reported on 8/3/20

#99 – reported on 8/3/20, additional information is not available at this time

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.