St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 36,803 confirmed cases, 477 deaths as of April 19

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

Information about the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination news, and links for vaccination registrations can be found here.

As of this update at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

36,803 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

9,308 probable cases

1 percent increase in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days 228,794 doses of COVID vaccine administered by all providers to St. Charles County residents (142,454 first doses; 86,340 regimen completed)

Confirmed cases from the past week:

25 on Tuesday, April 13

32 on Wednesday, April 14

15 on Thursday, April 15

19 on Friday, April 16

27 on Saturday, April 17

33 on Sunday, April 18

32 as of 7:39 p.m. on Monday, April 19

Additional information:

337,038 total negative test results

72 persons currently hospitalized

477 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

61 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.