St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 36,602 confirmed cases; 68,525 vaccination regimen completed

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

Information about the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination news, and links for vaccination registrations can be found here.

As of this update at 8 p.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

36,602 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

9,074 probable cases

8 percent increase in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days 189,909 doses of COVID vaccine administered by all providers to St. Charles County residents (121,384 first doses, 68,525 regimen completed)

Confirmed cases from the past week:

38 on Tuesday, April 6

24 on Wednesday, April 7

12 on Thursday, April 8

6 on Friday, April 9

39 on Saturday, April 10

34 on Sunday, April 11

23 as of 8 p.m. on Monday, April 12

Additional information:

327,629 total negative test results

68 persons currently hospitalized

475 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

60 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.