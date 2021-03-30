St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 36,220 confirmed cases, 475 deaths; 50,979 completed vaccination regimen

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

Information about the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination news, and links for vaccination registrations can be found here.

As of this update at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

36,220 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

8,573 probable cases

3 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

142,396 doses of COVID vaccine administered by all providers to St. Charles County residents (91,417 first doses, 50,979 regimen completed)

Confirmed cases from the past week:

29 cases on Tuesday, March 23

18 cases on Wednesday, March 24

7 cases on Thursday, March 25

21 cases on Friday, March 26

41 cases on Saturday, March 27

27 cases on Sunday, March 28

18 cases as of 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 29

Additional information:

309,583 total negative test results

59 persons currently hospitalized

475 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

59 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.