St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 36,173 confirmed cases, 469 deaths; 46,423 vaccination regimen completed

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness.
Information about the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination news, and links for vaccination registrations can be found here.
As of this update at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:
- 36,173 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County
- 8,507 probable cases
- 7 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days
- 134,720 doses of COVID vaccine administered by all providers to St. Charles County residents (88,297 first doses, 46,423 regimen completed)
Confirmed cases from the past week:
- 26 cases on Saturday, March 20
- 29 cases on Sunday, March 21
- 18 cases on Monday, March 22
- 29 cases on Tuesday, March 23
- 18 cases on Wednesday, March 24
- 7 cases on Thursday, March 25
- 21 cases as of 6 p.m. on Friday, March 26
Additional information:
- 307,694 total negative test results
- 61 persons currently hospitalized
- 469 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths
- 59 suspected COVID-19 deaths
*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.
Yesterday, March 25, 2021, the Department of Public Health was notified of seven (7) COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county 469. All of these deaths occurred between Jan. 4 and Feb. 11, 2021.
- A male in his 50s
- A male in his 70s
- A male in his 80s
- A male in his 50s
- A male in his 70s
- A male in his 80s
- A female in her 80s
More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.
