St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 36,173 confirmed cases, 469 deaths; 46,423 vaccination regimen completed

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

Information about the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination news, and links for vaccination registrations can be found here.

As of this update at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

36,173 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

8,507 probable cases

7 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

134,720 doses of COVID vaccine administered by all providers to St. Charles County residents (88,297 first doses, 46,423 regimen completed)

Confirmed cases from the past week:

26 cases on Saturday, March 20

29 cases on Sunday, March 21

18 cases on Monday, March 22

29 cases on Tuesday, March 23

18 cases on Wednesday, March 24

7 cases on Thursday, March 25

21 cases as of 6 p.m. on Friday, March 26

Additional information:

307,694 total negative test results

61 persons currently hospitalized

469 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

59 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Yesterday, March 25, 2021, the Department of Public Health was notified of seven (7) COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county 469. All of these deaths occurred between Jan. 4 and Feb. 11, 2021.

A male in his 50s

A male in his 70s

A male in his 80s

A male in his 50s

A male in his 70s

A male in his 80s

A female in her 80s

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.