St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 36,173 confirmed cases, 469 deaths; 46,423 vaccination regimen completed

Mar. 26, 2021 6:02 PM Government, Health, St. Charles County 0

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

Information about the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination news, and links for vaccination registrations can be found here.

As of this update at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

  • 36,173 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County
  • 8,507 probable cases
  • 7 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days
  • 134,720 doses of COVID vaccine administered by all providers to St. Charles County residents (88,297 first doses, 46,423 regimen completed)

Confirmed cases from the past week:

  • 26 cases on Saturday, March 20
  • 29 cases on Sunday, March 21
  • 18 cases on Monday, March 22
  • 29 cases on Tuesday, March 23
  • 18 cases on Wednesday, March 24
  • 7 cases on Thursday, March 25
  • 21 cases as of 6 p.m. on Friday, March 26

Additional information:

  • 307,694 total negative test results
  • 61 persons currently hospitalized
  • 469 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths
  • 59 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID).  Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Yesterday, March 25, 2021, the Department of Public Health was notified of seven (7) COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county 469. All of these deaths occurred between Jan. 4 and Feb. 11, 2021.

  • A male in his 50s
  • A male in his 70s
  • A male in his 80s
  • A male in his 50s
  • A male in his 70s
  • A male in his 80s
  • A female in her 80s

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.

