St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 36,124 confirmed cases; 43,882 completed vaccinations

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

Information about the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination news, and links for vaccination registrations can be found here.

As of this update at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

36,124 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

8,419 probable cases

18 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

126,398 doses of COVID vaccine administered by all providers to St. Charles County residents (82,516 first doses, 43,882 regimen completed)

Confirmed cases from the past week:

18 cases on Thursday, March 18

15 cases on Friday, March 19

26 cases on Saturday, March 20

29 cases on Sunday, March 21

18 cases on Monday, March 22

28 cases on Tuesday, March 23

18 cases as of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24

Additional information:

304,754 total negative test results

61 persons currently hospitalized

462 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

64 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.