St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 35,997 confirmed cases, 462 deaths as of March 19

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

35,997 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

8,284 probable cases

27 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

112,731 doses of COVID vaccine administered by all providers to St. Charles County residents (74,627 first doses, 38,104 regimen completed)

Confirmed cases from the past week:

21 cases on Saturday, March 13

24 cases on Sunday, March 14

35 cases on Monday, March 15

40 cases on Tuesday, March 16

25 cases on Wednesday, March 17

18 cases on Thursday, March 18

17 cases as of 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 19

Additional information:

299,021 total negative test results

64 persons currently hospitalized

462 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

63 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.