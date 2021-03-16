St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 35,851 confirmed cases, 462 deaths as of March 15

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

35,851 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

8,166 probable cases

46 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

103,114 doses of COVID vaccine administered by all providers to St. Charles County residents (68,325 first doses, 34,789 regimen completed)

Confirmed cases from the past week:

19 cases on Tuesday, March 9

20 cases on Wednesday, March 10

20 cases on Thursday, March 11

15 cases on Friday, March 12

21 cases on Saturday, March 13

22 cases on Sunday, March 14

33 cases on Monday, March 15

Additional information:

292,287 total negative test results

63 persons currently hospitalized

462 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

63 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

On Friday, March 12, 2021, the Department of Public Health was notified of fourteen (14) COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county 462. All of these deaths occurred in January 2021.

A female in her 80s

A male in his 70s

A female in her 90s

A male in his 90s

A male in his 70s

A female in her 90s

A female in her 80s

A female in her 90s

A male in his 80s

A male in his 80s

A male in his 80s

A male in his 60s

A female in her 80s

A male in his 80s

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.