St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 35,851 confirmed cases, 462 deaths as of March 15

Mar. 15, 2021 7:33 PM Government, Health, St. Charles County 0

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

  • 35,851 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County
  • 8,166 probable cases
  • 46 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days
  • 103,114 doses of COVID vaccine administered by all providers to St. Charles County residents (68,325 first doses, 34,789 regimen completed)

Confirmed cases from the past week:

  • 19 cases on Tuesday, March 9
  • 20 cases on Wednesday, March 10
  • 20 cases on Thursday, March 11
  • 15 cases on Friday, March 12
  • 21 cases on Saturday, March 13
  • 22 cases on Sunday, March 14
  • 33 cases on Monday, March 15

Additional information:

  • 292,287 total negative test results
  • 63 persons currently hospitalized
  • 462 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths
  • 63 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID).  Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

On Friday, March 12, 2021, the Department of Public Health was notified of fourteen (14) COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county 462. All of these deaths occurred in January 2021.

  • A female in her 80s
  • A male in his 70s
  • A female in her 90s
  • A male in his 90s
  • A male in his 70s
  • A female in her 90s
  • A female in her 80s
  • A female in her 90s
  • A male in his 80s
  • A male in his 80s
  • A male in his 80s
  • A male in his 60s
  • A female in her 80s
  • A male in his 80s

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.

