St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 35,758 confirmed cases, 448 deaths as of March 12

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

35,758 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

7,993 probable cases

54 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

94,931 doses of COVID vaccine administered by all providers to St. Charles County residents (62,561 first doses, 32,370 regimen completed)

Additional information:

292,287 total negative test results

56 persons currently hospitalized

448 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

70 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.