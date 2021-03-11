Print Friendly, PDF & Email

St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 35,681 confirmed cases, 448 deaths as of March 10

Mar. 10, 2021 8:06 PM Health, St. Charles County 0

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

  • 35,681 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County
  • 7,860 probable cases
  • 52 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days
  • 90,404 doses of COVID vaccine administered by all providers to St. Charles County residents (59,727 first doses, 30,677 regimen completed)

Additional information:

  • 288,013 total negative test results
  • 59 persons currently hospitalized
  • 448 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths
  • 68 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID).  Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

On March 8, 2021, the Department of Public Health was notified of six (6) COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county 448. All of these deaths occurred between December 14, 2020 and January 25, 2021.

  • A male in his 90s
  • A male in his 80s
  • A male in his 80s
  • A female in her 90s
  • A female in her 90s
  • A male in his 90s

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.