St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 35,681 confirmed cases, 448 deaths as of March 10

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.
As of this update at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:
- 35,681 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County
- 7,860 probable cases
- 52 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days
- 90,404 doses of COVID vaccine administered by all providers to St. Charles County residents (59,727 first doses, 30,677 regimen completed)
Additional information:
- 288,013 total negative test results
- 59 persons currently hospitalized
- 448 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths
- 68 suspected COVID-19 deaths
*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.
On March 8, 2021, the Department of Public Health was notified of six (6) COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county 448. All of these deaths occurred between December 14, 2020 and January 25, 2021.
- A male in his 90s
- A male in his 80s
- A male in his 80s
- A female in her 90s
- A female in her 90s
- A male in his 90s
More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Be the first to comment