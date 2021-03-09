St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 35,673 confirmed cases, 442 deaths as of March 8

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.
As of this update at 8 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:
- 35,673 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County
- 7,856 probable cases
- 52 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days
- 75,080 doses of COVID vaccine administered by all providers to St. Charles County residents (49,041 first doses, 26,039 second doses)
Additional information:
- 284,131 total negative test results
- 60 persons currently hospitalized
- 442 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths
- 68 suspected COVID-19 deaths
*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.
Yesterday, March 7, 2021, the Department of Public Health was notified of 16 COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 442. All of these deaths occurred between December 18, 2020 and February 5, 2021.
- A female in her 80s
- A female in her 70s
- A male in his 70s
- A female in her 80s
- A male in his 80s
- A female in her 90s
- A female in her 70s
- A female in her 60s
- A female in her 70s
- A female in her 80s
- A male in his 90s
- A female in her 60s
- A female in her 30s
- A male in his 70s
- A male in his 70s
- A female in her 60s
More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.
