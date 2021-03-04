St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 35,573 confirmed cases, 430 deaths as of March 3

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

35,573 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

7,726 probable cases

47 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

75,080 doses of COVID vaccine administered by all providers to St. Charles County residents (49,041 first doses, 26,039 second doses)

Additional information:

280,244 total negative test results

53 persons currently hospitalized

430 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

73 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.