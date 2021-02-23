St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 35,362 cumulative cases, 416 deaths as of Feb. 22

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 22, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

35,362 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

7,388 probable cases

35 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

55,279 doses of COVID vaccine administered by all providers to St. Charles County residents (37,245 first doses, 18,034 second doses)

Additional information:

269,890 total negative test results

48 persons currently hospitalized

416 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

78 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

On Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, the Department of Public Health was notified of eight COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 412. All of these deaths occurred in December 2020 or January 2021.

A male in his 80s

A female in her 80s

A female in her 70s

A female in her 80s

A female in her 60s

A female in her 70s

A male in his 70s

A female in her 70s

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.