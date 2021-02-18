Print Friendly, PDF & Email

St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 35,190 confirmed cases, 404 deaths as of Feb. 17

Feb. 17, 2021 7:49 PM Government, Health, St. Charles County 0

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

  • 35,190 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County
  • 7,142 probable cases
  • 35 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week

  • 64 cases on Thursday, February 11
  • 56 cases on Friday, February 12
  • 88 cases on Saturday, February 13
  • 50 cases on Sunday, February 14
  • 66 cases on Monday, February 15
  • 71 cases on Tuesday, February 16
  • 75 cases as of 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17

Additional information:

  • 266,852 total negative test results
  • 55 persons currently hospitalized
  • 404 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths
  • 87 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID).  Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

On Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, the Department of Public Health was notified of 20 COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 404. All of these deaths occurred in December 2020 or January 2021.

  • A male in his 60s
  • A male in his 80s
  • A male in his 80s
  • A female in her 80s
  • A male in his 80s
  • A male in his 70s
  • A male in his 60s
  • A female in her 80s
  • A male in his 50s
  • A female in her 80s
  • A male in his 40s
  • A male in his 80s
  • A male in his 80s
  • A male in his 80s
  • A male in his 50s
  • A male in his 70s
  • A female in her 80s
  • A female in her 70s
  • A male in his 80s
  • A male in his 80s

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.

