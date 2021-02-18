St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 35,190 confirmed cases, 404 deaths as of Feb. 17

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

35,190 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

7,142 probable cases

35 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week

64 cases on Thursday, February 11

56 cases on Friday, February 12

88 cases on Saturday, February 13

50 cases on Sunday, February 14

66 cases on Monday, February 15

71 cases on Tuesday, February 16

75 cases as of 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17

Additional information:

266,852 total negative test results

55 persons currently hospitalized

404 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

87 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

On Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, the Department of Public Health was notified of 20 COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 404. All of these deaths occurred in December 2020 or January 2021.

A male in his 60s

A male in his 80s

A male in his 80s

A female in her 80s

A male in his 80s

A male in his 70s

A male in his 60s

A female in her 80s

A male in his 50s

A female in her 80s

A male in his 40s

A male in his 80s

A male in his 80s

A male in his 80s

A male in his 50s

A male in his 70s

A female in her 80s

A female in her 70s

A male in his 80s

A male in his 80s

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.