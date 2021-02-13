St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 34,934 confirmed cases, 404 deaths as of Feb. 12

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

34,934 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

7,065 probable cases

41 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week

89 cases on Saturday, February 6

79 cases on Sunday, February 7

57 cases on Monday, February 8

53 cases on Tuesday, February 9

73 cases on Wednesday, February 10

62 cases on Thursday, February 11

53 cases as of 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 12

Additional information:

262,897 total negative test results

66 persons currently hospitalized

404 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

76 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.