St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 34,592 confirmed cases, 397 deaths as of Feb. 8

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.
As of this update at 7 p.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:
- 34,592 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County
- 6,922 probable cases
- 44 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days
Positive cases by date for the past week
- 84 cases on Tuesday, February 2
- 84 cases on Wednesday, February 3
- 48 cases on Thursday, February 4
- 45 cases on Friday, February 5
- 89 cases on Saturday, February 6
- 76 cases on Sunday, February 7
- 51 cases as of 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 8
Additional information:
- 258,398 total negative test results
- 100 persons currently hospitalized
- 397 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths
- 82 suspected COVID-19 deaths
*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.
On Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, the Department of Public Health was notified of 16 COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 384. (More have been added since the morning press release – Ed.)
All of these deaths occurred in December 2020 or January 2021.
- A female in her 90s
- A female in her 80s
- A female in her 80s
- A male in his 80s
- A male in his 80s
- A male in his 70s
- A female in her 90s
- A female in her 50s
- A male in his 60s
- A female in her 80s
- A male in his 60s
- A female in her 80s
- A female in her 90s
- A female in her 90s
- A female in her 80s
- A female in her 70s
More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Be the first to comment