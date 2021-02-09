St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 34,592 confirmed cases, 397 deaths as of Feb. 8

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7 p.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

34,592 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

6,922 probable cases

44 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week

84 cases on Tuesday, February 2

84 cases on Wednesday, February 3

48 cases on Thursday, February 4

45 cases on Friday, February 5

89 cases on Saturday, February 6

76 cases on Sunday, February 7

51 cases as of 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 8

Additional information:

258,398 total negative test results

100 persons currently hospitalized

397 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

82 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

On Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, the Department of Public Health was notified of 16 COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 384. (More have been added since the morning press release – Ed.)

All of these deaths occurred in December 2020 or January 2021.

A female in her 90s

A female in her 80s

A female in her 80s

A male in his 80s

A male in his 80s

A male in his 70s

A female in her 90s

A female in her 50s

A male in his 60s

A female in her 80s

A male in his 60s

A female in her 80s

A female in her 90s

A female in her 90s

A female in her 80s

A female in her 70s

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.