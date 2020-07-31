St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 3,456 positive tests, 96 deaths as of July 30

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

3,456 cumulative positive test results*

96 COVID-19 deaths

140 new cases on Monday, July 27

66 new cases on Tuesday, July 28

95 new cases on Wednesday, July 29

91 new cases on Thursday, July 30 as of 8 p.m.

57,221 total negative test results

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.