St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 34,330 confirmed cases, 362 deaths as of Feb. 3

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7 p.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

34,156 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

6,636 probable cases

41 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week

70 cases on Thursday, January 28

68 cases on Friday, January 29

120 cases on Saturday, January 30

89 cases on Sunday, January 31

81 cases on Monday, February 2

82 cases on Tuesday, February 3

79 cases as of 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 4

Additional information:

251,151 total negative test results

109 persons currently hospitalized

362 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

98 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.