St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 34,156 confirmed cases, 362 deaths as of Feb. 1

Feb. 1, 2021 7:12 PM Government, Health, St. Charles County 0
St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7 p.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

  • 34,156 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County
  • 6,456 probable cases
  • 39 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week

  • 95 cases on Tuesday, January 26
  • 104 cases on Wednesday, January 27
  • 68 cases on Thursday, January 28
  • 65 cases on Friday, January 29
  • 118 cases on Saturday, January 30
  • 89 cases on Sunday, January 31
  • 79 cases as of 7 p.m. on Monday, February 2

Additional information:

  • 246,697 total negative test results
  • 119 persons currently hospitalized
  • 362 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths
  • 96 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID).  Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

On Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, the Department of Public Health was notified of six COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 362. Two of these deaths occurred in November 2020, and four occurred in December 2020.

  • A male in his 70s
  • A female in her 80s
  • A female in her 90s
  • A male in his 60s
  • A male in his 70s
  • A female in her 40s

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.

