St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 34,156 confirmed cases, 362 deaths as of Feb. 1

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7 p.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:

34,156 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County

6,456 probable cases

39 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week

95 cases on Tuesday, January 26

104 cases on Wednesday, January 27

68 cases on Thursday, January 28

65 cases on Friday, January 29

118 cases on Saturday, January 30

89 cases on Sunday, January 31

79 cases as of 7 p.m. on Monday, February 2

Additional information:

246,697 total negative test results

119 persons currently hospitalized

362 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths

96 suspected COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

On Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, the Department of Public Health was notified of six COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 362. Two of these deaths occurred in November 2020, and four occurred in December 2020.

A male in his 70s

A female in her 80s

A female in her 90s

A male in his 60s

A male in his 70s

A female in her 40s

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.