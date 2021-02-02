St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 34,156 confirmed cases, 362 deaths as of Feb. 1

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.
As of this update at 7 p.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021 the Department of Public Health reports the following:
- 34,156 cumulative confirmed cases* in St. Charles County
- 6,456 probable cases
- 39 percent decrease in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days
Positive cases by date for the past week
- 95 cases on Tuesday, January 26
- 104 cases on Wednesday, January 27
- 68 cases on Thursday, January 28
- 65 cases on Friday, January 29
- 118 cases on Saturday, January 30
- 89 cases on Sunday, January 31
- 79 cases as of 7 p.m. on Monday, February 2
Additional information:
- 246,697 total negative test results
- 119 persons currently hospitalized
- 362 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths
- 96 suspected COVID-19 deaths
*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.
On Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, the Department of Public Health was notified of six COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 362. Two of these deaths occurred in November 2020, and four occurred in December 2020.
- A male in his 70s
- A female in her 80s
- A female in her 90s
- A male in his 60s
- A male in his 70s
- A female in her 40s
More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.
